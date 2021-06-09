ALTON - Emma Anselm had a brace (two goals), while seven different players also had goals as Marquette Catholic scored six times in the second half in going on to a 9-0 win over Litchfield in an IHSA Class 1A sectional semifinal match played Tuesday evening at Gordon Moore Park.

The Explorers took a 3-0 lead into the interval, then scored four times in the first seven minutes of the second half, halving the remaining clock with their 7-0 lead in going on to the win.

Anselm's brace led Marquette, while Madelyn Smith, Caroline Stephan, Alea Scruggs, Jillian Nelson, Haley Williams, Claire Antrainer and Hanna Marshall also scored for the Explorers. Smith also assisted three times, Anselm twice and Nelson and Scruggs also had an assist.

Marquette is now 12-6-1 and moves on to the final on Friday, where they will play Roxana, a 4-0 winner over Carlinville, at the Shells' home pitch, the Wood River Soccer Complex, for the right to move on to Monday's super-sectional match at Columbia, where the winner will face either the host Eagles or Belleville Althoff Catholic. Columbia defeated Murphysboro 7-0 in their sectional semifinal, while the Crusaders won over Pinckneyville 10-0.

The kickoff time for the Explorers-Shells match has yet to be announced.

