ALTON - Alderwoman Betsy Allen announced another of the Ward 1 monthly meetings for Wednesday, April 17, 2024. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Allen said the meetings are held on the third Wednesday of each month, and Ward 1 meetings are open to all. We will discuss activities in the City of Alton and Ward 1.

"It is a casual, unscripted meeting where everyone will have an opportunity to speak or observe," she said. "I will do my best to answer each of your questions.

"Your input is critical; it guides my actions as Ward 1 Alderman which affects everyone in our City. I truly enjoy getting to know you, and engaging on topics that are important to you."

More like this:

Mar 20, 2024 - Salvation Army Homeless Shelter To Be Discussed: Alderwoman Allen Invites Residents To Attend Monthly Ward 1 Meeting

Apr 8, 2024 - Rep. Amy Elik’s Office Hosting Mobile Office Hours In Glen Carbon

Feb 13, 2024 - Edwardsville Mayor Announces City Purchases Two Parcels Of Greenspace

Mar 13, 2024 - Rep. Amy Elik’s Office Hosting Mobile Office Hours In Hartford

Yesterday - Letter To The Editor: Alton Resident Provides His Views On Proposed Hope House Changes

 