ALTON - Alderwoman Betsy Allen announced another of the Ward 1 monthly meetings for Wednesday, April 17, 2024. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.

Allen said the meetings are held on the third Wednesday of each month, and Ward 1 meetings are open to all. We will discuss activities in the City of Alton and Ward 1.

"It is a casual, unscripted meeting where everyone will have an opportunity to speak or observe," she said. "I will do my best to answer each of your questions.

"Your input is critical; it guides my actions as Ward 1 Alderman which affects everyone in our City. I truly enjoy getting to know you, and engaging on topics that are important to you."

