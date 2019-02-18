ST. LOUIS - Despite spring being just around the corner, winter is still in full swing across the Riverbend.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis issued a winter weather advisory set for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The reason behind this is a weather system moving into the area Tuesday afternoon and evening as temperatures hover just below freezing. This system is expected to start as snow between 4-5 p.m. Tuesday before turning to a wintry mix at or just before midnight on Wednesday morning.

As much as two inches of snow could accumulate before melting, and no more than a hundredth of an inch of ice is expected.

NWS Meteorologist Patrick Walsh said temperatures will continue to warm throughout the night Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. By Wednesday morning, Walsh said the system will mostly be a rain maker with rain continuing into Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures at the end of the system are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 30s.

