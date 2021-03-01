WOOD RIVER - Pastor Cory Kendall and his wife, Amanda, along with the Restoring Hope Church of God have literally been restoring hope for many in the area in recent days with their food giveaways during the COVID-19 Pandemic and other work.

"Restoring Hope Church of God's mission is "Becoming the arms of Christ, embracing our community by meeting their needs both physically and spiritually."

Amanda said: "From 4-5 p.m. on Monday, March 1, we will be distributing 200 fresh fruit and produce boxes," Amanda said. "We will be distributing from our church, which is located at 1332 Miland Street, Wood River."

"We were able to distribute over 1,200 food boxes and lots of water last week thanks to the Farmers To Families food distribution and also lots of water thanks to the Alton School District," Amanda said. "Our last community food distribution was a huge success. It was a pleasure to work with Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire, StorCo and the other organizations that partnered with us."

Cory Kendall said it is his desire to minister to the needs of the community, whether that be physically or spiritually.

"My goal is to create at atmosphere where no matter your walk of life you’re welcomed at our church," he said. "Our church is truly family and we often say 'Welcome to the family.' It’s about doing life together and growing spiritually together. Great things are ahead for the city of Wood River and we’re thankful to be apart of it!"

Amanda agreed: "It’s all about the faith community coming together to fulfill needs within our community."

