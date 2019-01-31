ALTON - Alton firefighters battled another difficult blaze Wednesday night in the 1100 block of Long Street.

The Alton Fire Department was dispatched to the house fire at 10:22 p.m.

“This was a small frame home with about 600-square-feet and people were at home the time of the fire,” Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold said. “The woman had gotten done cooking and left the stove on and smelled smoke and saw flames coming up from the stove. Her husband did attempt to put the fire out himself, then he realized he couldn’t do it. The home due to the small size and physical layout of the fire to spread very quickly. The people were able to get out quickly but they got out of the home safely. The home was a total loss.”

The fire Wednesday was a box alarm and East Alton responded.

“The fire was very well involved when we got there,” Sebold said. “The fire drove past the front windows and the front door was rolling up on the porch when we arrived. It was another cold night, the thermometer in the truck said 4 degrees. Obviously, we had concerns with that amount of water because it creates a layer of ice around the home and fire trucks.

"We routinely keep bags of ice melt with us to improve our footing.”

Sebold said the Alton Fire Department did notify the American Red Cross about the family’s situation. The family stayed Wednesday at a daughter’s home.

“Typically, the Red Cross is very responsive in these types of situations,” Sebold said.

