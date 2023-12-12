ALTON – The anonymous gold coin donor has struck again. Over the weekend, a gold coin was placed in The Salvation Army’s red kettle in Wood River. This has happened for many years in Alton and has become an annual tradition.

“We are so excited to share that we have been blessed again this year with the gift of a gold coin at the Wood River Walmart,” Captain Cassy Grey announced today. “We are truly grateful for the generosity of this anonymous donor and send you our heartfelt thanks!”

Bell ringers are still needed to help The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign reach its goal of $217,000 to help people in Madison County. As of Dec. 11, 2023, approximately $66,000 has been raised with just 11 ringing days remaining.

Alton Salvation Army Captain Sean Grey would like to make a special plea for bell ringers through Dec. 23, 2023.

“The holidays are a busy time for everyone, so please know how much we need and value your help.” If you can help ring bells, please sign up for a time and location on registertoring.com. If you can’t ring but would like to help, please give generously, your support is deeply appreciated.

For questions about the campaign, please call The Salvation Army Madison County Corps - Alton location at 618-465-7764.

