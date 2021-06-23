GODFREY - The RiverBend Golf Classic returns to Rolling Hills Golf Course on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. This is a new date and time for the annual event, held on the third Friday in June in previous years.

This annual golf scramble is one of two major 2021 events designed specifically to support the continued mission of the RiverBend Growth Association.

Both teams and solo golfers are welcome to tee off and take part.

Online registration is open now; on-site registration and check-in will begin at 8 a.m. on the day of the event at the golf course, located at 5801 Pierce Lane in Godfrey. A shotgun start is scheduled for 9 a.m.

Trish Holmes, director of member services for the Growth Association, cautions golfers against waiting to register. “Be sure to register to play golf sooner rather than later. Our tournament has typically reached maximum golfers in the past,” she noted.

Golfers will not only enjoy a day of golf, but they will also have a chance to win a variety of door and attendance prizes. A light breakfast and lunch will also be provided, as well as snacks and beverages throughout the day.

Teams of four golfers can register with a $500 donation, which includes green fees, golf cart, hole-in-one prizes, as well as the built-in opportunity to spend the day networking with other Riverbend leaders. Individual golfers can register with a $125 donation, which also includes green fees, golf cart, hole-in-one prizes, the chance to network, as well as attendance prizes. Skins, mulligans, and pro drive will also be available for $20 each, respectively.

And in addition to hosting an enjoyable day of golfing with friends and colleagues, the Growth Association is also offering five levels of sponsorship opportunities as another way the community can help the RiverBend Golf Classic be a successful event.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union has again secured a top sponsor spot as the RiverBend Golf Classic’s Title Sponsor. President and CEO Alan Meyer took a moment recently to explain why it is important to the credit union to continue demonstrating its support of the Growth Association through its long-time sponsorship of the RiverBend Golf Classic, for eight years now. “Through sponsorships like this, I know we are directly supporting the work that the RBGA does to support and bring business to the local Riverbend region,” he said.

Meyer also shared what he enjoys as a golfer participating in the Golf Classic, outside of the game play itself. “I enjoy the networking atmosphere provided through the annual event and being able to connect with other business leaders.”

Sponsorship opportunities available in addition to Title Sponsor include Clubhouse ($1,000), Own A Hole ($500), Beverage Cart ($400), Putting Green ($200), or Tee Box ($150) Sponsors.

The deadline for securing a sponsorship opportunity is Aug. 6, 2021.

For more information about the various sponsor levels and what each includes, or for any other questions, contact Holmes by email at tholmes@growthassociation.com, or call the Growth Association’s Godfrey office.

The RiverBend Growth Association’s website also has more details, as well as the ability to register for the event, www.growthassociation.com/golf/. This webpage also lists current sponsors and registered teams for this year’s RiverBend Golf Classic, which helps to keep participants aware of fellow supporters, (or perhaps who the competition will be for bragging rights).

The RiverBend Growth Association’s mission is to provide the leadership required to attract, promote, and support new and existing enterprise growth throughout the Riverbend community.

It serves as the chamber of commerce and the economic development organization for the communities that comprise the Riverbend: Alton, Bethalto, East Alton, Elsah, Foster Township, Godfrey, Grafton, Hartford, Roxana, South Roxana, Wood River, and Wood River Township.

As a chamber of commerce, the RiverBend Growth Association actively promotes activities between their member businesses. As an economic development organization, the Growth Association works closely with state, regional, county, and local officials to develop new employment opportunities.

For more information about the RiverBend Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

