JERSEYVILLE - Bars throughout Jerseyville hosted the 2019 Putt-Putt Bar Crawl Saturday afternoon, raising funds for Relay for Life and American Cancer Society.

Each team was able to stop at 10 different bars for 10 different holes.

This year's participating bars included DJ’s Pub and Grill, Jem Bar, Lake Westside, Legion, George’s Local Brew, Uncle Al’s, Tracey’s Saloon, Westlake Country Club, Proof and The Diner.

