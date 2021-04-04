CARLINVILLE - Everyone is invited to the annual Carlinville Rotary Club Pancake Breakfast, which is coming up on Sunday, April 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The event will be held in the parking lot of the CNB Bank & Trust, where both pick-up and seating will be available. In case of inclement weather, pick-up will be held across the street, at the Carlinville Elks Lodge.

Fifty percent of all proceeds will go to the Carlinville Public Library Roof Fund, as the library is raising money to cover the cost of a badly needed new roof. The breakfast will also benefit many other Rotary projects in the Carlinville community.

The pancake breakfast is one of the most popular activities of the Carlinville Rotary Club, and is always a fun event for the community.

“We liked the idea of ‘pancakes in the park.’ But the CNB parking lot was the best we could do,” laughed Susan Millard of the Carlinville Rotary Club. “Logistically, we needed to be close to a kitchen. We’re really looking forward to it, as our members really step up to the plate to make this a successful fundraiser.

“I think Rotary is known for our pancake breakfast, and the community really enjoys it,” remarked Millard. “The people of Carlinville are always very good to our club, and very generous in supporting us.”

In recent years, the Rotary Pancake Breakfast has supported the Carlinville High School band program, the Cavies on Turf project, and the drive to build the new hospital for Carlinville. Such efforts reflect the familiar motto of Rotary International, “service above self.”

Last year’s pancake breakfast was one of the few annual Rotary events in Carlinville that was not cancelled due to the pandemic, as the event was held before the statewide shutdowns.

“We haven’t met as a group since March 2020,” said Millard. “The pandemic has caused us to miss out on a lot of fundraisers, like our ice cream social and the All-Star basketball games. We also normally have mini-fundraisers at our meetings, as our members want to support various projects that come up throughout the year.”

Tickets to the Rotary Pancake Breakfast are $8 for adults and $4 for children under age 12. The breakfast will feature various types of syrup, including maple, blueberry, and sugar-free.

The tickets are available through Carlinville Rotary Club members as well as members of the Carlinville library board.

Tom Emery may be reached at 217-710-8392 or ilcivilwar@yahoo.com.

