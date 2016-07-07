ALTON – A beautiful day and the generosity of the community made for a successful outing at the 16th annual Saint Anthony’s Foundation Annual Charitable Golf Tournament on June 6. The tournament at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course raised $89,565 for the hospital’s cancer services.

The tournament is hosted by OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation and included personal appearances by St. Louis Cardinals Fred Bird; meteorologist Mike Roberts and some St. Louis Blues Alumni - Terry Yake, Mike Zuke and Larry Patey - as well as Blues Account Executive Kyle Worman.

The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis and the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George were also on hand for a smile, a prayer, and took to the links themselves.

“The community support was definitely felt at this year’s event,” said Lee McRaven, Annual Fund Coordinator for OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation. “It’s so wonderful to have over 50 businesses and community members supporting the event, and helping to give hope to our family, friends and neighbors fighting cancer.”

During the past 16 years, the golf tournament has raised more than $989,500 for the OSF Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence.

This year’s tournament was co-chaired by two community members: Monica Bristow, President of the RiverBend Growth Association, and Mark Kratschmer, Vice President of Wegman Electric.

Article continues after sponsor message

36 teams took part in the tournament.

The following is a list of tournament winners:

A Flight

1st Place: Mike Moeller, Brad Davis, Brig Jones, Michael Deuckhoff

2nd Place: Jim Hoefert, David Oberlink, Mark Osborne, Rick Lauschke

3rd Place: Tyler Atkins, Erich Wilson, Terry Morrow, Earl Kennedy

More like this: