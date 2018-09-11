GODFREY - Let Your Alter-egos Shine Happy Howl-O-Ween! Runners, pooches, and spectators let your alter-egos shine! Put on some of your cutest and most creative costumes for this year’s 6th Annual Run for Rescues 5K/1 Mile Mutt Strut, being held on October 20, 2018 at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey Illinois.

For the sixth year, volunteers from Hope Rescues, located in Godfrey, organize a 5K run and 1-mile fun walk to benefit Hope Rescues. Join us this year for the best dressed runner/team, best dressed dog contest, with runners and canines strutting their stuff! This year's event will start with the 5K run and 1 Mile Mutt Strut, followed with post-run activities.

Bring your taste buds for the chili cook-off and bake sale! Plan to browse among the various vendors, stop by the doggie kissing booth, listen to some good tunes, bid on silent auction items, and more! Hope Rescues saves dogs on their last day of life from Animal Controls (AC) and abusive/neglect situations. We literally go to AC to pull dogs that are scheduled to be put down that day. We then take them for medical care if needed, fully vet them, rehab, and socialize them for re-homing through our adoption program.

For those that can't or are not selected for adoption will remain with us at our sanctuary being cared for and loved by our volunteers the rest of their lives. We are committed to the dogs for the rest of their lives. What began as a small rescue effort during Hurricane Katrina in 2005 has grown into a 14 Acre Sanctuary with 5 buildings, 3 cabins, Nature Walking Trail, and two outdoor play areas for the 100+ dogs in our care on any given day.

We are a no-kill shelter, 100% non-profit, volunteer only, organization that survives on grants, donations, and fund-raising event such as our annual Run for Rescue 5K. This being our 6th year we have set a goal to raise $15,000 for the rescue with the 6th Annual Run for Rescue 5K/1 Mile Mutt Strutt. Back again this year, is our Annual Chili-Cook Off! Online registration will be open through midnight October 19, 2018 and late registration will be available on race day starting at 8:00 a.m. at the Glazebrook Park, Godfrey IL.

Sign up today and save—prices increase Race Day! This event is an effort to call attention to the mission of Hope Animal Rescues, the need for funding, and need for volunteers. Run for the Rescues committee is seeking sponsors, vendors, donations, and volunteers for this event.

For more information contact Janel Freeman at jfreeman17@att.net.

