ALTON - The Simmons Hanly Conroy law firm along with the Metro Tristan Club held their 10th Annual Miles for Meso 5K Saturday morning to raise funds for the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization, a charity dedicated to preventing asbestos-related diseases by securing a ban on asbestos in the United States.

This year’s event featured an expanded list of attractions for visitors, including an updated kids zone, petting zoo, pony rides, local restaurant and food vendors, giveaways, photo booths and more.

In the 10 years of hosting the event, the fundraiser has continued to grow, with 2018 have the largest attendance with runners registered from across the country.

