EDWARDSVILLE - The 26th Annual Leclaire Parkfest will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at Leclaire Park on Hale Avenue in Edwardsville.

The event features live music, delicious festival food, a beer/wine garden, artisans, exhibits, children’s activities, pet adoptions, a book sale, vintage vehicle exhibit and narrated trolley tours of the Leclaire National Historic District.

Three bands are scheduled this year, the Old St. Louis Levee Band Trio (Noon-2:30 p.m.) will bring the sounds of Dixieland Jazz and the Lodge Brothers (2:30-5 p.m.) will play a mix of Bluegrass and old time folk music, both on the Hale Avenue side of the park. Added this year is a third band, Mike Zanger and Friends, who will play their mix of Americana music on the Madison Avenue side of the park.

Vendor Coordinator Theresa Morrison has signed up the largest number of vendors in recent memory with a greater variety of products than ever before at the festival. Also new this year is a group bringing mustangs that can be fed and petted. The organization’s goal is to build awareness of the plight of the wild mustang.

Leclaire Parkfest is hosted by Friends of Leclaire with the help of community sponsors including TheBank of Edwardsville, Cassens-Dodge Chrysler, Ram, Jeep, Creative Options Graphic Design, Krause Properties and attorney Keith Short.

Information about the festival can be found on the Friends of Leclaire website, www.historic-leclaire.org or the festival’s facebook page https://www.facebook.com/LeclaireParkfest/. For further information, call festival coordinator Shawn McCue at (618) 363-9599.

