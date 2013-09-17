Southern Illinois University’s School of Dental Medicine is urging parents of qualified children between the ages of 3 and 13 to attend this year’s Give Kids A Smile Day from 7:30 a.m. to noon, Monday, Oct. 14 at the School’s main clinic in building 263, 2800 College Ave. in Alton.

Free dental care, including examinations, X-rays, cleanings, fluoride treatments, fillings and extractions, will be provided by SIU School of Dental Medicine faculty and students, members of the Madison and St. Clair district dental societies,, and Lewis and Clark Community College dental assisting and dental hygiene faculty and students. Professionals and volunteers from the community also will participate.

Children qualified to participate in the event are those eligible for free and reduced-priced meal programs.

“Every measure is being taken to ensure that information about our event is available to all area families, so that all registered children receive treatment,” said Dr. Poonam Jain, professor in the SIU School of Dental Medicine and director of Community Dentistry. “Each child must be accompanied by a parent or guardian in order to be treated. Waiting times are kept to a minimum”

Article continues after sponsor message

Give Kids a Smile Day is a national event sponsored by the American Dental Association to provide free dental treatment for underserved children. The event is organized to promote community awareness of the need for dental services among the underserved.

In Alton, the one-day event allows an average of more than 200 children to receive care from dental professionals each year. The volunteer dentists and staff offer an annual average of more than $50,000 in preventive, restorative and surgical treatment for the children who participate.

Fun activities for children will take place throughout the event. First-year dental students from the SIU School of Dental Medicine will host a “Smile Station” featuring fun, educational activities and games to help children learn the importance of a good diet, oral hygiene and the connections between their mouths and bodies.

For more information, contact Sherie Gottlob from the School of Dental Medicine, (618) 474-7200, or sgottlo@siue.edu. While pre-registration is preferred, it is not required. Walk-ins are welcome between 7.30 a.m. – noon.

More like this:

Related Video: