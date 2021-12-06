ST. LOUIS – The 14th Annual Gateway Blues Festival is returning to Stifel Theatre in St. Louis at 7 p.m. on March 19, 2022. The festival is set to feature a blues honor roll of performers and legends alike, including Tucka, Calvin Richardson, Pokey Bear, Chick Rodgers, Nellie Tiger Travis and Sir Charles Jones. Tickets go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. on Dec. 10 at Ticketmaster.com.

The 14th Annual Gateway Blues Festival is presented by North American Entertainment Group Inc., one of the leading independent promoters of entertainment tours and live events in the United States.

SHOW DETAILS

Date: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Showtime: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, MO 63103

Lineup: Tucka, Calvin Richardson, Pokey Bear, Chick Rodgers, Nellie Tiger Travis, Sir Charles Jones

Ticket Prices: $59, $75, $99, $125 (Not Including Fees)

Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/06005B72A1033AB7

ABOUT TUCKA

Tucka James is a songwriter and amazing artist. He’s in a lane of his own coming out of New Iberia, LA. Tucka James hit the scene in 2010 and never looked back. The ladies love his swag and style. Along with the charming voice. Tucka James has set standards that have never been set, he has performed in many states and cities. He has a unique flavor of music. You can never get enough of his hits such as “Candyland,” “Don’t Make Me Beg,” “Country Road,” “Sweet Shop,” “Booty Roll,” and so many more. He has collaborated with many other artists. They don’t call him Tucka for nothing. He’s a force to be reckoned with. There’s no stopping Tucka James.

ABOUT CALVIN RICHARDSON

Born and raised in Monroe, North Carolina, Calvin Richardson is the fifth of nine children and the son of a Gospel singer. His life as a performer goes back to childhood: as a kid, Calvin's mother led a Gospel act called The Willing Wonders and Calvin was the group's youngest member. His first solo album, Country Boy, was released in 1999 by Universal Records and featured the singles "True Love" (featuring Chico DeBarge) and “I'll Take Her” (featuring K-Ci Hailey). After being dropped by Universal, Calvin eventually rebounded and landed another record deal, this time with Hollywood Records. In September 2003, he released his second album, 2:35 PM.

Article continues after sponsor message

The album, which was named after the time that his son Souljah was born, featured the Grammy-nominated hit "More Than A Woman," featuring Angie Stone. Other singles from the album were "You've Got Me High" (featuring Slum Village) and "Keep On Pushin'." Most recently, Calvin signed with Shanachie Records. His first Shanachie album, When Love Comes came out May 27, 2008. It was followed by the Grammy-nominated Bobby Womack tribute album Facts of Life in 2009 and an all-new album, America's Most Wanted, in 2010.

ABOUT POKEY BEAR

Wardell “Pokey Bear” Brown was born on February 2, 1970 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He is known for his soulful sound of music in the Blues/Southern Soul genre; however he did not start out that way. Pokey Bear began his career as a rap music artist, but after doing it for a while decided to try other styles. His venture off into other styles of music would lead him to be the soulful singer that he is today. He was first recognized in music for his first two projects produced by Beat Flippa. Particularly his songs entitled “They Call me Pokey” and “Side Piece,” The song “Side Piece” happened as a result of a hook that was written by Heavy in which he asked Pokey to write lyrics to. He has worked with artists such as Tyree Neal, Adrian Bagher, Ms. Pat, Veronica Raelle, and Cupid.

ABOUT CHICK RODGERS

Small in stature, Rodgers possesses a big voice. Memphis own Homegrown Chick has performed all around the US and countries including Portugal, Malaysia, Japan, Brazil, Italy, Finland, Rome, Germany, Thailand, Paris and The Netherlands with USO TOURS also for thousands of military personnel. The energetic Chick Rodgers has shared the stage with Patti Labelle, comedian the late Bernie Mac, and the late Ko Ko Taylor and has performed at Blues festivals around the world. She's had roles in musicals including A Tribute to Phyllis Hyman, Georgia Tom, The Thomas Dorsey Story, Wives, Crowns, Black Nativity, and Those Sensational Soulful 60's. Her humble beginnings keep her grounded and will forever be heard through her bold and powerful voice that "lifts audiences from their seats and leave them dancing in the aisles."

ABOUT NELLIE TIGER TRAVIS

Nellie Tiger Travis couldn’t be more destined to sing the blues. Born deep in the delta in Mound Bayou, Mississippi, Nellie grew up singing gospel music. During the mid-eighties, Nellie was lead vocalist for the Mississippi based group “SSIPP,” opening for acts from Dee Dee Warwick to Ray Charles. Since relocating to Chicago in 1992 Nellie has been an undeniable force in the Chicago Blues Community. Koko Taylor was a major influence, mentor and friend to Nellie. Koko took Nellie under her wing after she witnessed an extremely emotional performance immediately after Nellie’s mother had passed away. Nellie has headlined at the Chicago Blues Festival and performed at numerous national and international festivals and clubs. Nellie has performed in Japan, Greece, Italy, Germany, Brazil, as well as her hometown in Mississippi. She has shared the stage with such greats as Buddy Guy, B.B. King, Koko Taylor, Glady’s Knight, Ronnie Baker Brooks to name a few. Nellie’s latest release “I’m Going Out Tonight” was released on March 18, 2011 with a star-studded release party at Buddy Guy’s Legends.



ABOUT SIR CHARLES JONES

Sir Charles Jones, the Ohio-born, Alabama-raised “King of Southern Soul” is a self-taught writer, arranger, producer and engineer that has embraced a genuine passion for music, ranging from jazz to fusion; Gospel to blues. In his early career, Sir Charles Jones worked under the guidance of Marvin Sease, and throughout his career has won countless awards including the American Blues Network’s International Entertainer of The Year from 2001-2004, two-time recipient of Album of the Year (2002-2003), and two-time recipient for the B.B. King Achievement Award (2003-2004). Sir Charles Jones is described to have “a versatile style and wide range of vocal ability; with just a touch of smooth rhythm melodic melodies, and the cry of love, pain, happiness, fun times, and the sincerity of commitment.”

More like this: