ALTON, IL-- The Oasis Women's Center and Senior Services Plus will be hosting a free conference, "Elder Abuse Prevention: Protecting Our Community" on Friday, August 29, 2014 at Senior Services Plus. The event will take place inside the agency's School House Grill from 1:30pm-4:00pm, located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton.

The goal of the conference will be to provide attendees with a wide range of information to better recognize the many aspects of elder abuse. Speakers will discuss various topics and each will have time to answer questions from attendees. The event is open to the public to help heighten community awareness about elder abuse and increase their ability to recognize and report abuse.

"By hosting this conference, we are working to provide the community with a toolkit of resources," said Executive Director Margarette Trushel of Oasis Women's Center. "When you leave, we hope that we have accomplished our goal and put you in contact with an agency, organization, or individual to where your questions are answered and your concerns are addressed."

The event will be sponsored by 3rd Judicial Circuit Family Violence Prevention Council, Madison County State's Attorney's Office, Oasis Women's Center, and Senior Services Plus.

For additional information, or to RSVP for this event, contact Senior Services Plus at 618-465-3298 extension 100 or visit the agency's website, www.seniorservicesplus.org and check the event calendar. RSVP's are encouraged but not required.

