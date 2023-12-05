EDWARDSVILLE - The Annual Edwardsville Gun Club Fishing Derby was again a great success in the late fall.

Tournament Director Stephen Gilbertson said the day started with Diana King, weekend and kitchen manager for the gun club, providing lunch to all the kids with hot dogs, soda, hot cocoa and cookies.

"We are glad everybody had a good time, everybody enjoyed the food and hot cocoa," King said.

Gilbertson said the day was not easy with freezing temps and a sprinkling of rain with high wind gusts.

Makynlei Summers started strong with four fish caught in the first hour.

"People near the archery range weren't catching anything, or so the tournament directors thought," Gilbertson said. "The person who was near there brought 19 fish to the weigh-in area right as it was about to end. The person was very close to beating the record for most fish, which was 21, set back in 2022.

"Four Boy Scouts were also there to help. They brought fish to the weigh-in station, helped kids with their poles, cast for people, and also helped with the national anthem.

"In the awards ceremony, Brice Stewart won the 11-17 age group.

"First Place in 10 and under age division went to Jase Seibert, and Jase also took home the most fish. Second place went to Jase's sister, Blakelynn Seibert. Third Place went to Makynlei Summers.

"Mark Stewart took home the Largest Fish award with a 1.3-pound largemouth bass. Garrett Stewart, with a 0.1-pound bluegill, won Smallest Fish. On top of that, everybody got participation medals for being part of the tournament in the weather."

Gilbertson concluded: "It was the best-attended fishing derby in its five-year history. Despite the inclement weather, it still was very fun.

"The number of fish caught in this fishing derby was a record for EGC with 56 fish total weighed in the day of the tournament from noon to 3 p.m."

"I thought the directors of the derby did an outstanding job," said Paul Guse, a fellow gun club member and former member of the EGC Board Of Directors.

