EAST ALTON - Residents of East Alton and its surrounding neighborhoods were pleased to welcome the annual Halloween Parade to their local streets on Thursday evening.

Beginning at 7:00 p.m., the parade began its journey down Main Street at the Shop n’ Save at Wilshire Village. Over 30 floats, vehicles, bands, and other organizations travelled down the mile-long parade route to Shamrock Street, passing by the city municipal building and Community Feed & Seed, and ultimately ended the parade at the American Legion Post #794 on East Alton Avenue.

Families began to line the parade route an hour or so before the parade even began. Some bundled up in their winter best as the cool weather takes its toll on the area, but others opted to celebrate the holiday by dressing up in halloween costumes.

Collectively, one could count two full sets of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, four Minnie Mouses, a couple of ninjas, and one little red riding hood with the wolf in her grandmother’s clothing on the corner of Main and Shamrock alone.

RiverBender.com made its first Halloween parade appearance since last year, giving its fans a “daily dose” of local news with their employees and volunteers dressed up like doctors and patients. The website fell within the top three best floats and received a $100 award from the city.

East Alton Middle School, as well as the Roxana and East Alton-Wood River High School Bands performed some excellent parade tunes. The Marching Shells entertained the crowd with a great rendition of Fall Out Boy’s “Centuries.”

