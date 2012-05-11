ALTON, IL – One downpour after another April 28 didn’t deter 400 guests from attending the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation’s annual “ Duck Pluckers, Deer Skinners & Fish Hookers Ball” to raise funds for a new ambulance for Alton Memorial Hospital.

The event, in its fourth year, met the challenge of raising $75,000 in honor of the hospital’s 75th anniversary. The additional funds raised will mean that the doors of the new ambulance will be painted in camouflage – a tribute to the many supporters of the Duck Pluckers Ball.

Norma Glazebrook of Godfrey gets ready for some outdoors activity during the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation Duck Pluckers Ball on April 28 in Brighton. Close to 400 people gathered at NILO Farms near Brighton for a good time and raised close to $75,000 for a new Alton Memorial Hospital ambulance at the Duck Pluckers Ball.

The event was held at NILO Farms near Brighton, Ill. Activities included a dog demonstration, duck plucking contest, steak dinner, live auction and music by the Glendale Riders. Each year, sportsman hosts are asked to decorate their table and a prize is given to the best-decorated table. This year the competition was especially fierce, with everything from crystal chandeliers and live ducks to bribes for the judges. A competitive shooting event, the Homer Clark Quail Flush, was won by brothers Mark Darr and Scott Darr.

Each year, the Duck Pluckers Ball raises funds for a new ambulance equipped with Bluetooth technology that allows for EKG testing while the ambulance is en route to the hospital, saving valuable time and saving lives. The event’s success is due to the generous support of attendees, sponsors, auction donors and purchasers, volunteers and committee members.

“I almost think the bad weather helped the event,” said eternal optimist Nancy Simpson, who along with Mary Lou Cousley has co-chaired the event since its inception in 2009. “The weather seemed to bring everyone together. It’s just a blast! People are already making plans for next year.”

