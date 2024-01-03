Annual Conservation Cropping Seminar To Be Held Jan. 31
SPRINGFIELD - Attention Illinois Farmers: the annual Conservation Cropping Seminar will take place Jan. 31, 2024 with virtual attendance available for a $15 registration fee. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and soil and water CEUs will be available.
This event will cover how to improve soil health, cover crops, adopt new technologies, improve root health, manage nutrients and provide the latest agronomic research. A question-and-answer session with an Illinois farmer panel will be offered, as well as access to helpful resources.
Topics and speakers for this year include:
Alternative Farming Methods
Greg Thoren-Stockton, Illinois farmer
Next Generation of Digital Agriculture: Digital De-commoditization, Smart Tillage, and AI
Dr. Lars Dyrud, Earth Optics
Struggles with Stratification
Marion Calmer, Calmer Corn Heads
Banded Systems Management – To the Root of High Yield
Chris Perkins, Banded Ag, LLC
Farmer Panel
This event is organized and made possible with the involvement and support of the Illinois Department of Agriculture, Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, Champaign County Soil and Water Conservation District, Doug Hanson, Randy McElroy, and local Soil and Water Conservation Districts.
Register by January 24 at ccswcd.com/conservation-cropping-seminars to secure your virtual attendance.
