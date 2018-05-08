GODFREY - The Freer Auto Body Annual Christmas in July Raffle is on the horizon and tickets are now available with some outstanding prizes.

Christmas in July benefits the annual United Way Community Christmas campaign.

"We have great prizes this year," Margaret Freer, of Freer Auto Body, said. "The event is July 20th at which time raffle winners will be drawn. "We are in need of people volunteering to help sell the raffle tickets. For every 25 raffle tickets someone sells, they will be entered into a drawing for prizes. The person selling the most raffle tickets wins four St. Louis Cardinal green seats which include all food, drinks, and parking, generously donated by Gay and Barry Julian."

Margaret Freer added: "All raffle items are donated and the printing is donated by McBride printing so 100 percent of the proceeds go to helping our local needy families at Christmas. I cannot stress enough how much good this event does for our community. Everyone is not as lucky as we are. We want to ensure no child will be forgotten this Christmas in our area."

Full information about the raffle and tickets is below:

