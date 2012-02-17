Godfrey, Ill. –As part of the college’s Black History Month events, the annual “Celebration in Song” will feature a variety of talented singers on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 4 p.m. in the Advanced Technology Center.

This year will feature the sounds of the Riverbend Gospel Community Choir under the direction of Brenda Lancaster.

Featured performers include Henry ‘Mickey’ Miles, Sheila Goins, Kevin Ward, Howard Neal, Brenda Lancaster, Skipper Mack, Brian Harrison and Marcus Harrison.

A choir consisting of singers from community churches including Deliverance Temple, Monroe Memorial, St. James Baptist and Morning Star will perform.

“This year’s event will be unique because it represents a chronology of gospel music from the slavery days to present,” said Jared Henning, event coordinator.

“The choir members represent a variety of local churches and we hope that the community comes out to support the event.”

Tickets for “Celebration in Song” are $10 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under, and Lewis and Clark Community College students may attend for no charge. Tickets are available at the door, or in advance by contacting Hennings at (618) 468-6400.

Caption: Brenda Lancaster directs the Riverbend Gospel Community Choir at St. James Baptist Church in Alton Thursday evening as the group practices for the annual "Celebration in Song" to be held Feb. 26 at Lewis and Clark Community College. Photos by Jared Hennings for Lewis and Clark Community College.

