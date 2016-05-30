ALTON - One of the more beautiful sites in Alton occurs every Memorial Day in the National Cemetery when the graves in the cemetery are surrounded by American flags.

The idea for the sunset ceremony was Richard Baird's and it has been special to him since its inception.

The 11th Annual Alton National Cemetery Sunset Service is set for 6:30 tonight to mark Memorial Day in Alton.

The annual service is led by Baird of Alton, a Vietnam veteran. The service is known for its touching message in the beautiful, historic cemetery.

The service lasts an hour at 600 Pearl St. with parking allowed on one side.

Rev. Danny Holiday will be the featured speaker. Alton Mayor Brant Walker and Mike Brophy of the National Cemetery Administration will also say a few words. Alton Police Department Chaplain Marc Lane will provide the opening prayer and dedication.

Baird encouraged the public to attend the event and said one day he hopes to see the entire cemetery filled with people, recognizing those who dedicated their lives to serve America.

Baird said Holliday is a long-time Alton resident with a great deal of sensitivity to veterans.

“I look forward to learning more about his thinking on Memorial Day,” Baird said. “He told me he is very honored to be the featured speaker.”

