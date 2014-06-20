Announcing the Winners of Our Copperhead Music Festival Concert Ticket Giveaway!
June 20, 2014 10:19 AM
Congratulations to our winners! You have won tickets to both tonight and tomorrow's Copperhead Music Festival events!
Please email pat@riverbender.com with your first/last name, email address, postal address, phone number as soon as possible - ideally by noon today - so that we can get your information to the Will Call booth!
OUR WINNERS:
Epic Coffeetime
Amy Floyd Cox
Bill Click
Lisa Roady
Bob Laff
Melissa Lankford
Sarah Lewis
Cynthia Thomas Fore
Paula Keith Goodwin
Janet Workman
Jaclyn Dennison
Kim Bartholomew
Tammy White
Misty Goodwin Hammon
Jody Bosomworth
Chriscee Creamer
Sherri Tarrant