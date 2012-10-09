On Wednesday, October 10th, For the Good of Illinois PAC Chairman Adam Andrzejewski and Illinois House Republican Leader Tom Cross are doing a statewide fly around tour announcing the "SAVE ILLINOIS TAXPAYERS" Pledge.

Details of the "Save Illinois Taxpayers" Pledge will be announced at the press conference.

House Republican Leader Tom Cross and For The Good of Illinois PAC will be holding press conferences at four locations across the state.

What: Adam Andrzejewski, Illinois House Republican Leader Tom Cross Press Conference on "Save Illinois Taxpayers" Pledge.

When: 10:00 a.m. Wednesday October 10th, 2012

Where: St. Louis Downtown Airport - Conference room of Airport Fire Station, 6100 Archview Dr., Cahokia, IL.

The following will also be attending the press conference at St. Louis Downtown Airport; Illinois State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon), Illinois State Representative candidate Kathy Smith(111th District), Illinois State Representative candidate Charlie Meier (108th District), and

Illinois State Representative candidate Melinda Hult (113th District).

