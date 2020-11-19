ALTON - Seven Downtown Alton restaurants have contributed their signature recipes to produce a cookbook, with proceeds benefitting local non-profit organizations.

Orders must be placed by the deadline of Monday, December 7th and the cookbooks will be available for pick up at any participating restaurant of the buyer’s choosing starting on Friday, December 18th. Orders can be placed by visiting www.DowntownAlton.com/Cookbook

“This is a wonderful idea for the perfect unique holiday gift,” said Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Main Street, a beneficiary of the project, adding “We truly appreciate the generosity of the participating restaurants.”



The owners of Germania Brew Haus brought the concept to life and are coordinating the effort with fellow participants: Bossanova Martini Lounge and Restaurant, The Brown Bag Bistro, LuciAnna's Pastries, The Old Bakery Beer Company, Post Commons, and State Street Market of Alton.

"Giving back to the community is important to the Germania Brew Haus family, so we have recently launched a scholarship program for Lewis & Clark students at our Godfrey location and are spearheading this cookbook project at our Alton location," said owner Jared Brynildsen, "We appreciate our fellow restaurateurs who are willing to share their recipes to benefit local nonprofits in this time of great need."

