Announcing the AHS Class of '74 Reunion
The 40 year Reunion for the Alton Senior High 1974 graduating class is planned for Saturday evening, October 11, 2014 at the Holiday Inn, 3800 Homer M Adams Parkway, Alton.
All classmates are encouraged to visit our website at www.ahs1974.com to set up a profile and to obtain details about the event.
Any contact information about classmates who have not yet set up a profile would be appreciated. Committee members can be contacted through the website.