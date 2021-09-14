ALTON - Good times were had by all at St. Mary's 22nd Annual Golf Tournament this past Saturday, Sept. 11 at The Woodlands Golf Club. Proceeds from this annual event benefit the St. Mary's School Scholarship Program, which offers need-based aid for grades K-8 to active and practicing St. Mary’s parishioners.

At the event this year, the Riverbender Margarita Tent was an especially good time. Riverbender.com wants to thank everyone who entered to win a free speaker with Riverbender Radio. We hope you continue to enjoy listening to our radio stations. And, continue to enter our giveaways. Congratulations to our giveaway winners this go-around:

Jessie Jemison from Alton

Dan Paulda from Brighton

Joan Wiedman from Alton

Rusty Ingram from Jerseyville

Chris Wittich from Godfrey

If you are wanting to blast some Riverbender Radio through those new speakers, The Bridge Hit Radio features artists such as The Weeknd, Dua Lipa, Maroon 5, and Dan + Shay. The River plays all of today's country favorites along with the country classics you’ve been missing. You can expect to hear songs from Alan Jackson, Garth Brooks, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, and many more.

The Eagle Classic Rock Radio is by far Riverbender Radio’s #1 station. The station’s top song, voted by listeners, is Carry On Wayward Son by Kansas. You'll also hear Queen, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Aerosmith, Van Halen, and more on The Eagle. If there is a song or artist you want to hear, you can send in a request.

Keep an eye out for our 3 Day Giveaway in the coming weeks. Learn more at RiverbenderRadio.com.

