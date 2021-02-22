The Piasa Palisades Group of Illinois Sierra Club will host its March Virtual Speaker Series on Tuesday, March 9 from 6-7 pm. You can register for this online presentation here or via the Group’s website https://www.sierraclub.org/illinois/piasa-palisades. It looks to be a great program with a theme that speaks to gardening and spring. Don't we all need that!

Crystal Stevens, Co-Founder of the Tend & Flourish School of Botanicals, will discuss how to create a Homegrown Apothecary. Topics will include creating medicinal herb gardens, tea gardens, and native medicinal herb gardens. She will provide recipes for simple homegrown tea blends, tinctures, and other medicinal preparations and will also cover ethical wild foraging and backyard medicine. For any questions contact Chris Krusa at krusachris@gmail.com or 410-490-5024.

