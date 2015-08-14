EDWARDSVILLE – On Tuesday, August 25th, Annie’s Frozen Custard (245 South Buchanan location) will host a fundraiser for Main Street Community Center. Stop by between 11:30am and 10:00pm to enjoy an Annie’s treat and the Center will receive 10% of the day’s sales. Local music group Bob and Me will be playing from 6:00 – 7:30. Bob and Me features Bob Werner and Ellen Martinez playing lounge-jazz. A great opportunity for families to celebrate the end of summer and beginning of school – with Annie’s cold treat – all for a great cause!

Main Street Community Center, located at 1003 N. Main Street, has been serving the greater Edwardsville area since 1974. The Center is committed to providing a broad range of group and individual activities and services that respond to the needs and interests of individuals spanning several generations, including older adults, families, caregivers, and other members of the community.

