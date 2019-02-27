JERSEYVILLE - Since her high school and college graduation, Ann Bridgewater RN, BSN, has devoted much of her life to her medical profession and it has paid off.

Ann, the daughter of Dave and Deanna Bridgewater, was recently honored with the prestigious Daisy Award at Barnes Jewish Hospital on Feb. 26, 2019.

Ann is the assistant manager on the Neuro/ICU Floor at Barnes Hospital.

The Daisy Award has great significance as it is a national award program in which honorees personify Barnes-Jewish Hospital’s remarkable patient experience.

Those nurses who earn the Daisy Award consistently demonstrate excellence through their clinical expertise and extraordinary, compassionate care, and are recognized as outstanding role models in the nursing community.

