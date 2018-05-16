EDWARDSVILLE – Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. announced that Jud Ankrom has joined Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. as an attorney. Ankrom will be working at the Edwardsville office of Gori Julian & Associates.

Jud Ankrom has practiced law in Illinois since 1997 and joined Gori Julian & Associates in 2018. Ankrom maintains a general legal practice at Gori Julian, focusing on residential and commercial real estate transactions, real estate title issues, residential and commercial landlord representation, condominium and homeowner associations, business formation and representation, wills, trusts and estates. He prides himself on being available, responsive and sensitive to the client’s needs and is looking forward to continuing his career with the Gori Julian & Associates team.

Article continues after sponsor message

About Gori Julian & Associates

Gori Julian & Associates was formed in 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., St. Louis, Alton, Ill., New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington, D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit http://www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 877.456.5419.

More like this: