ALTON - In the Gospels, the good news of Jesus’ birth is entrusted only to angels. On Sunday, December 10, four local “angels” shared a message of inspiration and hope with patients at OSF Saint Anthony’s and at Saint Clare’s Villa.

The youngsters, Lilia Springman, Anna Crews, Emma Crews and Senica McGee donned angel robes and visited the campuses during the patients’ Christmas parties.

The tradition of angels’ visits to patients dates back to about the 1940s for the Sisters of Saint Francis of the Martyr Saint George and the Health Center. Angels and some Sisters meet at the chapel to first pray for the patients who are hospitalized during the holidays. After prayer the angels visit each room and share a short Christmas poem such as:



“May angels keep you

night and day,

and Mary guide you

on your way.

May the Christ child

Fill your heart

With peace only

He can impart.”

