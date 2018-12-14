Angels share Christmas message with patients at Saint Anthony's
ALTON - In the Gospels, the good news of Jesus’ birth is entrusted only to angels. On Sunday, December 10, four local “angels” shared a message of inspiration and hope with patients at OSF Saint Anthony’s and at Saint Clare’s Villa.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The youngsters, Lilia Springman, Anna Crews, Emma Crews and Senica McGee donned angel robes and visited the campuses during the patients’ Christmas parties.
The tradition of angels’ visits to patients dates back to about the 1940s for the Sisters of Saint Francis of the Martyr Saint George and the Health Center. Angels and some Sisters meet at the chapel to first pray for the patients who are hospitalized during the holidays. After prayer the angels visit each room and share a short Christmas poem such as:
“May angels keep you
night and day,
and Mary guide you
on your way.
May the Christ child
Fill your heart
With peace only
He can impart.”
More like this: