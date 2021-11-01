EAST ST. LOUIS - Providing support in the form of food, clothing and more to those in need, is nothing short of angelic, according to Anne DeToye, treasurer of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Charter High School (CHS).

“The annual CHS Angel Tree campaign helps to meet some of the basic needs of our students, so they can come to school ready and willing to learn,” said DeToye. “Our students are bright, talented and hardworking, but they have greater needs than their peers in surrounding communities. My hope is that the Angel Tree campaign lessens the burden and worries on our students and families, if only a little bit.”

“Last year, the campaign raised a record $22,315. This year, I would love to raise $25,000,” offered DeToye.

With monies raised this year, each CHS scholar will receive a School Pride Swag Box, valued at $200, that will contain:

A letterman-style jacket

A turkey

A $100 Schnucks gift card

“Our families are amazing, and we want to help support them with additional resources in the best way that we can,” said CHS Director Gina Jeffries, EdD. “For our neediest students, we go the extra mile and provide essential items like shoes, clothing and personal hygiene products.”

For more information and/or to donate, contact DeToye at anmoore@siue.edu or visit 2021 CHS Angel Tree Campaign.

The SIUE Charter High School is a school-of-choice for families in the East St. Louis School District 189. The mission of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Charter High School is to prepare students who are career- and college-ready upon graduation. To achieve this mission, the school and its staff will positively impact the educational and economic lives of East St. Louis, Illinois youth through individualized instruction in core academic subjects, exploration of career interests and aptitudes, assistance in realizing students’ talents, high academic goals, and expectations that graduates will become competitive employees for the 21st century.

