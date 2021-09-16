WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, yesterday met with Angelina Jolie, Special Envoy to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. During their meeting, Durbin and Jolie discussed the future of the Violence Against Woman Act (VAWA) and the need to strengthen services and protections for survivors of domestic abuse.

“The Violence Against Women Act is a lifeline for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault,” said Durbin. “As Chair of the Judiciary Committee, I look forward to continuing our bipartisan efforts to renew and strengthen this legislation.”

Durbin continued, “I thank Ms. Jolie for her work advocating for this legislation, particularly her efforts to include special provisions to support children and survivors of color.”

In her role as a Special Envoy, Jolie focuses her advocacy on major crises that result in mass population displacements and other critical human rights issues.

