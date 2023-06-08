EDWARDSVILLE – Angela Andrews, PhD, RN-BC, CNE, assistant professor and coordinator of undergraduate programs in the School of Nursing (SON), has received Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Teaching Distinction Award. The award is given to recognize faculty who are innovative, influential, and impactful as it relates to pedagogy and learning.

“The School of Nursing is fortunate to have Dr. Andrews’s expertise in teaching, mentoring, and ensuring students’ success,” said Judy Liesveld, PhD, RN, PPCNP-BC, CNE, FAAN, dean of the SON. “She is truly a master teacher in using various teaching strategies that integrate differences in learning styles. We are thrilled that she received this award.”

Andrews is known for her dedication and compassion in her role as an educator. The SIUE Teaching Award Committee noted Andrew’s passion for teaching, promotion of critical thinking and genuine concern for her students and their learning styles.

“Facilitating learning through various ways of thinking and watching students meet their educational goals is my favorite part of being an educator,” said Andrews, in response to receiving the recognition. “Through my role modeling as a nursing professional, I hope to inspire excellence in students as they develop into nursing professionals.”

Nominations for the award are submitted by students and faculty.

The School of Nursing’s programs are committed to creating excellence in nursing leadership through innovative teaching, evidence-based practice, quality research, patient advocacy and community service. Enrolling more than 1,700 students in its baccalaureate, master’s and doctoral programs, the School develops leaders in pursuit of shaping the nursing profession and impacting the health care environment. SIUE’s undergraduate nursing programs on the Edwardsville campus help to solve the region’s shortage of baccalaureate-prepared nurses and enhance the quality of nursing practice within all patient service venues. The School’s graduate programs prepare nurses for advanced roles in clinical practice, administration and education.

