Andy’s Auto Body and Andy’s Tire And Auto Service of Alton , Fosterburg and now in Wood river would like to request the honor of your support for our upcoming event, Andys Auto Body, Andy’s Tire and Auto Service and Andy’s Auto Sales 9th Annual Golf Tournament.

Andy’s Auto Body, Andy’s Tire & Auto Service and Andy’s Auto Sales has been offering services to our regional residents for several decades. We are proud to announce that this year’s golf tournament benefactor will again be the Alton Area Animal Aid Association Shelter. The 5a’s Animal Shelter is a charitable not for profit organization and operates through donations. The 5A’s mission is to provide shelter and care for the homeless and abandoned animals of the area. They are a no-kill shelter and are licensed by the department of agriculture to operate as an approved animal shelter with regular inspections. Again they are completely funded through donations.

Andy’s successfully beat our goal last year and would like to complete our mission and exceed our goal again this year. With your help this goal can be obtained.

The golf tournament is scheduled for Saturday, July 18, 2015 at Spencer T Olin Course in Alton, IL There will be a11:30am Shotgun Start with food and prizes, registration will begin at 10:30.

We are asking you and or your company to help make this event a tremendous success for the four legged residents of the 5a’s Animal Shelter, by sponsoring our tournament.

If you are able to help us please fill out the form enclosed, check the appropriate Sponsorship level, then return with payment in the form of a check made payable to: Andy’s Auto Body or credit card number (Master Card or Visa only) to Andy’s Auto Body of Alton no later than July 7th, 2014. 3444 E. Broadway Alton, Il 62002 Attn: Tami. Early registration special: Register by July 1, 2015 (Sponsorship packages not included)!and pay only $375.00 @ www.andys5agolf.com.

Please contact us should you have any questions, need additional forms, or would like to confirm your sponsorship at 618-465-7006. I am also enclosing a copy of the player flyer for you to post and/or hand out. I thank you in advance for your consideration and kind participation. I hope you will strongly consider supporting the 5A’s, as we need your support to make this event truly successful. And new this year we will have on line registration. Please have all your information to us by Tuesday, June 30, 2015.

