O'FALLON - Sam Andria was a man of many talents, and his creative energy held no bounds. Searching for a permanent place where his trio could play, Sam stumbled across the countryside home that continues to operate as Andria’s Steakhouse today.

In the late 70’s upon the inception of the restaurant, Sam and his friends held “Jam Sessions” in the house’s basement (rathskeller) for hours on end. Andria’s began as a place for people to dance and musicians to play. When people became hungry, Sam put his creative talents to the test by serving football size prime rib and mouthwatering steaks, the restaurant quickly grew its reputation and patrons raved about the distinct flavor (Andria’s Brush-On Steak Sauce) of the steaks and quickly returned for more.

Sam’s music career was always a large part of his identity. He played Gaslight Square in the ’60s, released his technique and passion for the saxophone into archives at Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville, and played with some of the greatest jazz musicians throughout the Midwest including George Marsh, A. Dennis Sparger, Rich Jones, Jim Hillesheim, and singer Sherry Drake. Sam’s music identity continues to influence the live music atmosphere at Andria’s Steakhouse today.

This month, to celebrate the passion, persistence, and creativity of the founder of Andria’s – the restaurant will be introducing Sam’s Summer Nights. Sam’s Summer Nights will be held every Wednesday in June on the restaurant’s patio where Dave Stone (Saxophonist) and Lliam Christy El Rasguño (Flamenco Guitarist) will work together as a duo to play tribute to Sam Andria’s music career.

Andria’s will have an outside bar with Sam’s favorite drinks available for purchase, although their full drink menu, bar menu, and dining menu will be available for patrons. Reservations will be available from 5 pm-9 pm and the live entertainment will be held from 5:30 pm-8:00 pm. Book reservations by visiting www.andrias.com or by calling the restaurant directly at (618) 632-4866.

Andria’s Steakhouse was founded in 1978 by Sam & Muggs Andria. Andria’s is known for their warm hospitality and quality dishes. The restaurant continues to be operated by the family today. Andria’s Steakhouse is located at 6805 Old Collinsville Rd. O’Fallon, IL 62269.

