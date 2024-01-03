GRANITE CITY - Andrew Walker, a freshman guard on the boys basketball team at Granite City High School, has made many positive contributions to the Warriors in his first season with the team, and did have a good game against Collinsville on Dec. 12 at GCHS Memorial Gym, scoring eight points in a 67-60 loss to Collinsville. He has also been strong in several other Warriors' contests. Only a freshman, the potential for Andrew Walker at this point is limitless in his career with the Warriors.

It was a game where Granite came back from being down by as many as 16 points to come within five late in the game, but the Kahoks were able to hold off the rally and preserve the win.

Walker is a Stillwater Senior Living Male Athlete of the Month.

Walker has averaged around 6.6 points and 2.3 rebounds per game, also having nine assists, eight steals and a blocked shot.

"I feel like we've got to get back in the lab and work as a team," Walker said after the Collinsville game. "The biggest thing is defense right now, and moving the ball."

Granite held with Collinsville much of the way, and came back well late in the game before the Kahoks put things away.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"On that, we could have had them if we played harder in the third quarter and in the fourth," Walker said. "I think I don't want to be compared to them as it's good that we stayed with them. I want to get to the point where we can beat them, now."

Although the team has played very well, the Warriors are still looking to getting over the hump and begin winning the close games.

"The hump we need to get over right now is finishing the games," he said that evening. "In my mind, we did play hard, but we've still got to get over that hump as finishing the games."

Walker feels the team has progressed much and is ready to click on all cylinders very soon.

"These few weeks, we started rocking," Walker said, "Mind you, I'm not going to say we did, but we're starting to pick it up now. We had a slow start, but now, we're getting into the groove of things and we're starting to play harder."

Again, congrats to Walker on his recognition as a Stillwater Senior Living Male Athlete of the Month for Granite City.

More like this:

Related Video: