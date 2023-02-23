EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD, named Andrew Gavin as the ninth director of athletics in the University’s history. Gavin comes to SIUE from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and will assume his new role on Monday, April 17. Gavin is expected to boldly lead SIUE Athletics and its student athletes to expand on success in competition and in the classroom.

“The excitement is palpable within the SIUE Cougar and Edwardsville community – we are honored to have Andrew join us to continue the growth and success of our student athletes,” said Minor. “Andrew brings a wealth of diverse experiences that will help SIUE realize its ambition to graduate champions. It is clear that he has the capacity to improve the competitiveness of our athletics program while supporting SIUE coaches and staff, and most importantly our student athletes. We look forward to working with Andrew to continue the tradition of academic success while establishing new expectations for comprehensive excellence across Cougar Athletics.”

“I am humbled and energized by this amazing opportunity that Chancellor Minor has afforded me to lead Cougar Athletics as the next director of athletics,” Gavin remarked. “SIUE is transformational and an impactful leader in public higher education. I am excited to work to foster a positive coach, staff and student-athlete experience and to celebrate successes in and out of competition.”

Gavin served as the Director of Athletics at University of Wisconsin-Parkside since 2017, leading the University’s athletics department and its 15 varsity sport programs. As a member of the Chancellor’s Cabinet, Gavin oversaw intramurals and recreation, the operations of the Sports & Activity Center, and other athletics facilities.

In his role at University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Gavin has overseen the department’s transition into the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, hired more than 30 new employees including seven head coaches, launched the Parkside Athletics Corporate Partners Program and the Ranger Impact Fund, and negotiated a new sports medicine partnership with Advocate Aurora Health.

Gavin also launched and executed the RangerVision 2020 facility and fundraising campaign which included the creation and major renovations of athletic facilities. He was named NACDA Division II Athletics Director of the Year for the 2021-22 athletic season.

In the community, Gavin is a member of the Board of Directors of the Kenosha YMCA. He was named a Milwaukee Business Journal 40 Under 40 award winner in 2020. In 2019, he was named by YLink as a recipient of the Future 5 Young Professional Award.

Previously, Gavin’s career in college sports has included tenures at Centre College, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, University of Central Florida and University of South Carolina Aiken.

“SIUE is a special place,” said Gavin. “One where a storied history creates an important foundation for current and future success. SIUE and Cougar Athletics are becoming better versions of themselves. I am fired up to lead, contribute to, and celebrate our progress and our success.”

Gavin is a 2006 graduate of Centre College where he earned a bachelor’s in economics and government. He later went on to earn his master’s degree from Concordia University-Irvine in coaching and athletic administration in 2016.

A Madison, Ind. native, Gavin and his wife Ashley have four children, Peyton, Wyatt, Quinn and Miles.

