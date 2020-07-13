Andrea Hawkins Looks To Score In Maxim Covergirl Modeling Contest Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Andrea is another area resident competing in the Maxim Covergirl Modeling Contest. Andrea joins Ariel Foster, of Bethalto, in the contest. "I recently entered the Maxim Covergirl Contest after seeing an ad on Instagram for it," Andrea said. "I've always been a fan of the magazine and dreamed of being on the cover. I'm originally from Jacksonville, Fla., and when I was 18, I got into health and fitness. My mom has always been my biggest supporter when it comes to modeling, entering me into modeling school at a young age, and always telling me she could see me gracing the covers of big-name magazines. I did a few small-time gigs and photoshoots but nothing noteworthy. "It has always been a dream of mine to make it big in modeling, but after becoming pregnant in my early 20's it was put on the back burner. I have three beautiful children with my husband Brent Hawkins. We used to live in Canada for a bit while my husband played in the Canadian Football League. Meanwhile, I took up football myself in the LFL and ended up being voted #1 hottest player in Canada by bleacherreport.com and later featured on TMZ's hottest LFL players list. I feel like that gave me a boost of confidence that even moms could still be considered "model material." Andrea and Brent moved back to Godfrey, where Brent is originally from, and she started working at Nautilus Fitness Center in Alton as a personal trainer. Article continues after sponsor message "Also, while in Canada I started bodybuilding in the bikini division where I won two overall titles," Andrea said. "So, after my third child was born, I picked bodybuilding back up and switched to a more muscular division called Figure. Last year I won the overall title for Figure in the St. Louis Midwest Championship which qualified me for nationals in which I won my IFBB Pro Card." Andrea said she loves a good competition and believes the Maxim contest is the perfect way to fuse her love for modeling and competing. "I just want to bring muscle to Maxim and break the stereotypical model mold," she said. "I believe beauty comes in many different shapes, sizes, and ages! Winning the Maxim Contest means more than winning money, it would be a dream fulfilled!" To vote for Andrea click below: https://maximcovergirl.com/2020/andrea-hawkins?fbclid=IwAR2ufBWWZ0Xkbs-3YX6TDemWgFa1ZPsTNipX8aQKQKkn9VDV8LpCpnHFzEU More like this: and Jersey High School football star. , CFL, Andrea Hawkins has lived what some would suggest a storied life with her husband, Brent Hawkins, a former NFL Print Version Submit a News Tip