ALTON - Quarterback Kolby Anderson three for three touchdowns, while running back Jerry Richardson scored on two runs to help give Collinsville a 41-0 win over Alton Friday night at Public School Stadium.

Prior to the game, Alton honored first responders and military members in pregame ceremonies to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on New York and Washington. All first responders and military were admitted free to the game, and the Redbirds wore military-style camouflage jerseys.

The Kahoks jumped on top in the opening quarter, taking advantage of a recovered fumble on the opening kickoff. Richardson ran in from six yards out to give Collinsville a 7-0 lead just 63 seconds into the game. The lead stood until early in the second quarter when Anderson threw 18 yards to Darren Pennell for a touchdown to make it 14-0 for the Kahoks.

From there, on the first play after holding Alton on downs, Anderson connected with Richardson for a 58-yard scoring play to make it 21-0. Anderson later threw for another score from 70 yards out, and another touchdown make it 34-0 at halftime. An early third-quarter touchdown made it 41-0 and forced the running clock for the remainder of the game.

The Kahoks are now 3-0 for the first time since 1997 and will meet Charleston at Kahok Stadium next week, while the Redbirds open Southwestern Conference play at home against Belleville West. Both games kick-off at 7 p.m.

