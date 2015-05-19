Anderson receives special gift from Cassens Elementary Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. A colorful greeting card can help brighten a patient's day. And when the card is handmade by an elementary student with a big heart, it makes it even better. Anderson Hospital was recently the honored recipient of get-well cards made by the Albert Cassens Elementary School's Cougar Council. Article continues after sponsor message The Council, comprised of select students from each class, represents the student leadership of their school. "Students had to submit an essay to be considered for the Council," explained 3rd grade teacher, Liz Speicher. She and fellow teachers, Heather Ozment, 4th grade; and Bre Wiesehan, 5th grade; lead the Council. "They enjoy working together to create positive additions to the school and their community," said Speicher. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip