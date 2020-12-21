COLLINSVILLE – Louer Facility Planning Inc. is celebrating the completion of seven signature interiors projects during 2020.

They are: Washington University in St. Louis’ Lewis Center, Saint Louis University’s Interdisciplinary Science and Engineering Building, Anderson Healthcare Surgery Center, SIUE School of Engineering Atrium, Grace Church Kid City Building, Fairview Heights Children’s Library and Guardian Savings Bank.

Anderson Healthcare Surgery Center – Edwardsville

Paired with Korte Design Inc. and The Korte Company, Louer Facility Planning designers created an interior space reflective of Anderson Healthcare’s vision to serve its community. Artwork featuring native plants and flowers greet patients to the first full-service outpatient surgical center in the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area.

SIUE School of Engineering Atrium - Edwardsville

A refresh of the 20-year-old, multi-level open lobby into a collaborative student workspace is complete with a variety of gathering spaces and plenty of charging stations and power-enabled furniture. It now serves engineering students who frequent this 200,000-square-foot building on SIUE’s campus, thanks to the project team of Louer Facility Planning, SIUE Facilities Architects and the SIUE School of Engineering.

Washington University in St. Louis Lewis Center – St. Louis

Louer Facility Planning paired with the Washington University design team to furnish this historic building, a former University City high school, for off-campus housing and coworking space. The design maintained an industrial feel, and spaces included a coffee shop, lounge areas, gaming and outdoor courtyards.

Saint Louis University ISE Building – St. Louis

Louer Facility Planning coordinated its project scope with architect Hastings+Chivetta, BSI Constructors Inc. and SLU Facilities Team. The overall project included creating 90,000 square feet of teaching environments on four levels. As the low bidder for the furniture, Louer provided furniture for classrooms, labs, faculty and staff offices, and open collaborative spaces.

Grace Church – Fairview Heights

Louer Facility Planning paired with Chiodini Architects and Korte & Luitjohan Contractors Inc. to select and provide lively, energetic furniture to engage and enrich children from nursery age through 6th grade within the church’s Kid City Building.

Fairview Heights Children’s Library – Fairview Heights

Gravois Planing Mill, Schuler’s Furniture Services and Precision Installation Inc. partnered with Louer Facility Planning in the custom-designed reading nooks for the Children’s Library. Sizes were carefully selected to make the nooks a cozy place for a child to curl up and spend time exploring books. Louer designed the nooks, selected fabrics to give the spaces a colorful, creative feel, and oversaw the fabrication and installation.

Guardian Savings Bank – Granite City

Louer Facility Planning worked in tandem with Tindall Construction Inc. to remodel the interior of this longstanding Granite City bank in time to celebrate the 100th anniversary of its charter. Louer designers worked to reflow the space for an attractive, functional headquarters for its staff and clientele. Partial-height walls add space for loan officers and customers, and a refreshing color palette of greys with a lively blue accent ready the bank for years to come.

For more information about Louer Facility Planning, see www.louerplan.com or call 618-344-9610.

