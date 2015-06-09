Anderson Hospital always strives to provide the highest quality care and look for ways to improve the safety and outcomes of our patients. To help identify these areas for improvement, we recently joined the American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program (ACS NSQIP).

ACS NSQIP is based on collecting clinical, risk-adjusted, 30-day outcomes data in a nationally benchmarked database. By using clinical data gathered from our patients' medical charts, rather than administrative data, we will be able to catch more complications, helping Anderson Hospital to improve patient outcomes and cut healthcare costs. Our results can then be compared to other hospitals similar to ours in size and type across the country to help us determine where we need to make quality improvements.

On average, ACS NSQIP participating hospitals have been able to prevent 250 to 500 complications and save 12 to 36 lives each year, saving millions of dollars annually. Tracking 30-day outcomes helps identify complications such as surgical site infections, urinary tract infections and pneumonia.

Surgeon, Dr. Charles Lane, has been selected to serve as our hospital's Surgeon Champion to oversee the implementation of ACS NSQIP, educate others on the program and work closely with the Surgical Clinical Reviewer (SCR) to accurately capture our hospital's data.

Shaun Poddig, BSN, RN has been named our hospital's SCR and will undergo special training through the American College of Surgeons. The SCR role is dedicated to collecting and entering data and works closely with the Surgeon Champion, surgeons, and internal hospital committees to ensure accurate data collection and best results. Because the SCR is responsible for tracking 30-day patient outcomes, Poddig will be contacting surgeons' offices and hospital committees.

Anderson Hospital will continue to provide updates as the program progresses. In the meantime, for more information on ACS NSQIP, visit site.acsnsqip.org, or contact Shaun Poddig, BSN, RN at 391-6649 with questions specific to Anderson Hospital's quality improvement efforts.

