MARYVILLE - The Anderson Hospital Foundation 12th Annual Sporting Clay Classic was held on October 7, 2023, at 1 NILO Farms in Brighton Illinois.

The event featured 100 targets and 12 stations, the event also included a large BBQ buffet for the shooters.

Anderson Hospital Development Director Lori St. John said: "We had 184 shooters, which was a record amount, that came out on a beautiful fall day to enjoy this event. We thank the Sporting Clay Committee who worked hard to make this event a success and the 33 sponsors that donated to this event and who continue to support us each year."

The event raised over $54,500. The Foundation allocates funds for capital projects and programs in support of Anderson Hospital."

The 13th annual Sporting Clay event will be on October 12, 2024, at NILO Farms.

Please contact Lori St. John at 618-391-6426 for more information.

