MARYVILLE - Anderson Hospital is proud to honor and celebrate the extraordinary leadership, dedication and selfless service of Anderson Hospital Board Member Frank Flanigan, who has volunteered tirelessly for an incredible 55 years.

In recognition of this milestone, Flanigan was honored with a plaque dedication and reception at Anderson Hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023.

"Today, we gather to express our deepest gratitude and admiration for Frank’s exceptional service to Anderson Hospital,” said Keith A. Page, Anderson Healthcare President and CEO. "Over the course of five and a half decades, he has played an integral role in shaping the hospital's success and growth, embodying the spirit of volunteerism and community service.”

Flanigan’s unwavering commitment began long before the doors of Anderson Hospital opened. His determination to bring a hospital to the area began in 1966. In the years that followed, he played an essential role in all aspects of the hospital campaign.

In 1968, Flanigan filed articles of incorporation as the registered agent of the Central Madison County Hospital Association (CMCHA). The CMCHA was comprised of people from Collinsville, Edwardsville, Maryville, Troy, Hamel, Glen Carbon and Caseyville.

Flanigan was the co-chairman of a capital fund drive, conducted in 1971-72, which resulted in contributions and pledges of nearly $2 million - nearly twice the goal.

Flanigan was there for the Anderson Hospital groundbreaking ceremony on April 21, 1974, and on Jan. 5, 1977, when the first patient was admitted to the hospital.

Since opening, Flanigan has been a continuous supporter of Anderson Hospital, serving in many capacities including Chairman of the Board of Trustees from 1994 to 2008. He has received numerous awards for his personal successes, leadership and civic service.

