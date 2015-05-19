A colorful greeting card can help brighten a patient’s day. And when the card is handmade by an elementary student with a big heart, it makes it even better. Anderson Hospital was recently the honored recipient of get-well cards made by the Albert Cassens Elementary School’s Cougar Council.

The Council, comprised of select students from each class, represents the student leadership of their school. “Students had to submit an essay to be considered for the Council,” explained third-grade teacher, Liz Speicher. She and fellow teachers, Heather Ozment, fourth grade; and Bre Wiesehan, fifth grade; lead the Council. “They enjoy working together to create positive additions to the school and their community,” said Speicher.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: