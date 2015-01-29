Anderson Hospital is reinventing the way patients wait at one of its four ExpressCare Locations.

A new online solution is being trialed at the Glen Carbon Location. Patients simply select a treatment time on their smart phone or computer, and wait at home until that projected treatment time.

In the event of a projected treatment time delay, users are sent real-time notifications via phone call and/or email so they can continue waiting at home. It is not an appointment or reservation service, rather it estimates treatment times based on facility conditions and allows its users to wait from the comfort of their home, rather than the waiting room.

To continue the efficient process, patients are asked to arrive at the Glen Carbon ExpressCare 15 minutes prior to their projected treatment time.

The program currently excludes XRay and Lab Services which require physician referrals. To select a time for your next visit to the Glen Carbon ExpressCare, just log onto andersonhospital.org to get started.

