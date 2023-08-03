6 of the scholarship winners were presented their scholarships from a group of our Medical Staff leaders on Tuesday, August 1. Three of the winners also earned the Auxiliary Scholarship including Kennison Adams, Amber Gassmann and Mackenzie Sievers. Pictured (attached): Winners, front row, left to right are: Lily Jurgena, Mackenzie Sievers, Ellery Darr, Gracy Levin, Sara McLaughlin, and Courtney Garrison.

MARYVILLE - Anderson Hospital has announced its Auxiliary and Medical Staff scholarship winners.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

This year a total of 13 students earned scholarships worth $1,000 each.

Eligible students must be enrolled in hospital-related healthcare fields.

The Medical Staff awarded scholarships to:

Kennison Adams, Edwardsville

  • University of Missouri- Kansas City
  • Bachelor’s Degree and Doctor of Medicine

Ellery Darr, Edwardsville

  • Loyola University Chicago
  • Nursing Program

Courtney Garrison, Collinsville

  • Maryville University
  • Family Nurse Practitioner Program

Amber Gassmann, Maryville

  • SIUE
  • Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Lily Jurgena, Collinsville

  • SIUE
  • Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Article continues after sponsor message

Gracy Levin, Alhambra

  • Southwestern Illinois College
  • Health Sciences Nursing Program

Sarah McLaughlin, Maryville

  • SIU School of Medicine
  • Masters of Public Health and Doctor of Medicine

Mackenzie Sievers, New Douglas

  • University of Illinois
  • Doctor of Medicine

The Auxiliary of Anderson Hospital awarded five $1000 scholarships for the 2023/24 academic year.
Scholarship recipients were honored at an Anderson Hospital Auxiliary dinner on July 31, 2023.

Kennison Adams, Edwardsville

  • University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine
  • Doctor of Medicine; Pediatrics

Jonathan Botterbush, Godfrey

  • SIU-E
  • Doctorate in Pharmacy.

Amber Gassmann, Maryville

  • SIU-E
  • Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Mackenzie Sievers, New Douglas,

  • University of Illinois College of Medicine
  • Doctor of Medicine

Kate Toennies, Albers

  • University of Southern Indiana
  • Occupational Therapist.

Congratulations to our 2023 recipients and best wishes for continued success.

More like this:

Oct 25, 2023 - Anderson Hospital Sporting Clay Classic Hosted A Record Number of Shooters At Nilo Farms  

Oct 26, 2023 - Serious Crash On Illinois Route 162 At Amberleigh Leaves 5 Injured

4 days ago - Future Doctor, Current Student Superstar: Saisrivarsha Venigalla Shines at Edwardsville High

Sep 28, 2023 - Anderson Hospital Recognizes Board Member for 55 Years of Service

Oct 26, 2023 - Coroner Nonn Identifies Female Victim In Two-Car Traffic Crash In Troy

 