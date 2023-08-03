Anderson Hospital Names Scholarship Winners
MARYVILLE - Anderson Hospital has announced its Auxiliary and Medical Staff scholarship winners.
This year a total of 13 students earned scholarships worth $1,000 each.
Eligible students must be enrolled in hospital-related healthcare fields.
The Medical Staff awarded scholarships to:
Kennison Adams, Edwardsville
- University of Missouri- Kansas City
- Bachelor’s Degree and Doctor of Medicine
Ellery Darr, Edwardsville
- Loyola University Chicago
- Nursing Program
Courtney Garrison, Collinsville
- Maryville University
- Family Nurse Practitioner Program
Amber Gassmann, Maryville
- SIUE
- Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Lily Jurgena, Collinsville
- SIUE
- Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Gracy Levin, Alhambra
- Southwestern Illinois College
- Health Sciences Nursing Program
Sarah McLaughlin, Maryville
- SIU School of Medicine
- Masters of Public Health and Doctor of Medicine
Mackenzie Sievers, New Douglas
- University of Illinois
- Doctor of Medicine
The Auxiliary of Anderson Hospital awarded five $1000 scholarships for the 2023/24 academic year.
Scholarship recipients were honored at an Anderson Hospital Auxiliary dinner on July 31, 2023.
Kennison Adams, Edwardsville
- University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine
- Doctor of Medicine; Pediatrics
Jonathan Botterbush, Godfrey
- SIU-E
- Doctorate in Pharmacy.
Amber Gassmann, Maryville
- SIU-E
- Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Mackenzie Sievers, New Douglas,
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Doctor of Medicine
Kate Toennies, Albers
- University of Southern Indiana
- Occupational Therapist.
Congratulations to our 2023 recipients and best wishes for continued success.
